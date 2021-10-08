IIFL Finance receives ratings action from CARE

IIFL Finance announced that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CARE AA' rating (with change in outlook from Negative to Stable) to the various debt instruments (Non-Convertible Debentures and Subordinated Debt) and long term bank facilities of the company.

CARE has reaffirmed its 'CARE AA' rating (with change in outlook from Negative to Stable) to the IIFL Home Finance (IHFL) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for Non-Convertible Debentures issued by IIFL Home Finance.

