Firstsource Solutions extends its partnership with UiPath

Firstsource Solutions announced that it has extended its partnership with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to advance its impact sourcing mission. This strategic partnership aims to provide career opportunities to the economically disadvantaged by training them in the latest digital technologies and developing an automation mindset.

Firstsource and UiPath will jointly provide training on fast growing automation technologies and cultivate a digital mindset, via UiPath's industry-leading automation platform and academy. Graduates from the program will be placed in real world engagements to create automation solutions for customers across industries.

