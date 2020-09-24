IIFL Securities to hike stake in Trendlyne

The stock brokerage has agreed to buy an additional 6.25% stake in Trendlyne.IIFL Securities on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire an additional 6.25% stake in Trendlyne from one of the existing investor. Post-acquisition, IIFL Securities shall hold 20.55% of the share capital of Trendlyne on fully diluted basis, it added. Pursuant to this Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne) shall become an associate of the company.
Trendlyne is engaged in the business of developing cloud-based analytics and modelling platform for stock market investors, analysts and advisors.
IIFL Securities' consolidated net profit tanked 66.9% to Rs 41.49 crore on a 37.8% decline in total income to Rs 178.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
IIFL Securities (Formerly India Infoline) is one of the largest independent full-service retail and institutional broking house along with being a leading investment advisory firm in India.
Shares of IIFL Securities slipped 3.63% to Rs 38.55 on BSE. The scrip has galloped 101.83% from its 52-week low of Rs 19.10 hit on 15 October 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU