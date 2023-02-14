IITL Projects consolidated net profit declines 90.41% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of IITL Projects declined 90.41% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.390.39 0 OPM %-5.13-17.95 -PBDT1.7518.25 -90 PBT1.7518.25 -90 NP1.7518.25 -90
