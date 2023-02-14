Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 89.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 13.54 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 89.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.5412.92 5 OPM %36.3444.50 -PBDT2.854.55 -37 PBT0.552.84 -81 NP0.151.37 -89
