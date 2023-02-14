Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 89.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 89.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.5412.9236.3444.502.854.550.552.840.151.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)