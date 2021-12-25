IL&FS Transportation Networks concludes sale its stake in Moradabad Bareilly Expressway

IL&FS Transportation Networks announced that the company has received the final consideration in the form of 5,91,04,536 units of Rs 100/- each issued by the Roadstar Infra Investment Trust and Rs 59/- in cash and transferred the 18,95,19,309 equity shares (85.50% of paid up capital) of Moradabad Bareilly Expressway (MBEL) to the account of Roadstar on 24 December 2021.

Pursuant to the sale, MBEL has ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company.

