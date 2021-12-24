Inox Leisure starts commercial operations of multiplex theatre in Gurugram

Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis, located at INOX Leisure Limited, Ground Floor, Tower 5, Worldmark, Maidawas Road, Sector 65, Gurugram, Haryana - 122001 with effect from 24 December 2021.

The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 5 screens and 904 seats.

INOX is now present in 70 cities with 158 Multiplexes, 667 screens and a total seating capacity of 150,621 seats across India.

