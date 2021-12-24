Century Plyboards update on its greenfield wood panel manufacturing project

-
ALSO READ
Century Plyboards (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.36 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Board of Century Plyboards (India) approves restructuring of its logistics biz
Century Plyboards (India) rises 10% in four sessions
Basic materials stocks gain
Volumes spurt at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter
-
Century Plyboards (India) announced that the foundation stone for the company's greenfield wood panel manufacturing project was laid on 23 December 2021 at Gopavaram, Kadapa District in Andhra Pradesh. This region has been earmarked as a potential agro-industry hub.
The project is being undertaken by the Company through its wholly owned Subsidiary, Century Panels.
The Company aims to develop this project as the largest integrated wood panel manufacturing unit, covering MDF, Laminates, Plywood and Particle Board with investments of more than Rs. 1500 crore in a phased manner and expects first phase production to start within March, 2023.
The project is designed to provide direct employment to over 2000 people and indirect employment to over 5000. Apart from this, the local farmers will be the largest beneficiaries of this project as much of the required raw materials would be sourced from them.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU