Machino Plastics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Machino Plastics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 98.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit declines 51.83% in the December 2022 quarter
Union Quality Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.27% to Rs 81.07 croreNet profit of Machino Plastics reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.27% to Rs 81.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 72.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.0772.86 11 OPM %6.505.30 -PBDT3.632.36 54 PBT0.50-1.00 LP NP0.37-0.29 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU