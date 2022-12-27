JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Nifty above 18,000 level, media stocks advance
Business Standard

IMF Expects Indian Economy To Grow By 6.8% In FY23

Capital Market 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects India's real GDP growth to moderate to 6.8% and 6.1% in FY23 and FY24 respectively. The IMF executive board in its Article IV consultation with India noted the government's response to post-pandemic shocks and highlighted public debt sustainability risks.

The Indian government differs from the IMF's position on the sustainability of its debt. The IMF also talked about a more ambitious and well-communicated medium-term fiscal consolidation, anchored on stronger revenue mobilisation and further improvement in expenditure efficiency, while high-quality spending on infrastructure, education and health is protected. IMF also observed that Further improvements in public financial management, fiscal institutions and transparency would help.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 12:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU