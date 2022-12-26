Farms to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign export '5 Fs' to create golden opportunity for Textiles- MoS for Textiles and Railways

-
Beginning the Amirt Kaal, the 5 F's mantra that are Farms to Fibre to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign export will create golden opportunity for the textiles industry. While government is recognising the potential for boosting exports of Indian textiles in view of a large global market and aims to achieve USD 100 billion exports by 2030, industry needs to take advantage of new openings created by changes in the global supply chains in this opportune time, said Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State for Textiles and Railways. The minister was speaking at the 14th edition of Texcon, 2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Capitalizing the Emerging Opportunities to Create a Competitive Textiles & Apparel Sector. She emphasised on the role of R&D and strengthening of the entire value chain to achieve the export target. Technical textiles is one of the key emerging industries having far reaching applications across geotextiles, medical textiles, agrotextiles and sports textiles. We must leverage opportunities in Technical textiles to ensure that India leads the global market in the segment, said the minister.
