Indian Economic Growth To Average 6.4% Over Next Five Years

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said in its annual World Economic League Table 2023 that over the next five years, the annual rate of GDP growth is expected to average 6.4 per cent, after which growth is expected to average 6.5 per cent in the subsequent nine years.

This growth trajectory will see India rise from fifth place on the World Economic League Table in 2022 to third in the global rankings by 2037, according to CEBR.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)