IMF raise GDP growth forecast for India to 7.5% for FY2020

The (IMF) has released the update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) projecting higher GDP growth for at 7.5% in FY2020 and also projected GDP growth to accelerate to 7.7% in FY2021. The GDP growth estimate for FY2020 is raised upwards from 7.4% growth projected in October 2018.

The IMF expects India's GDP growth to surge to 7.3% in FY2019 from 6.7% in FY2018.

As per the IMF update of WEO, India's is poised to pick up in 2019, as inflation pressures ease.

