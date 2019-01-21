IMF raise GDP growth forecast for India to 7.5% for FY2020

-
Indian economy benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expectedThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the update of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) projecting higher GDP growth for India at 7.5% in FY2020 and also projected GDP growth to accelerate to 7.7% in FY2021. The GDP growth estimate for FY2020 is raised upwards from 7.4% growth projected in October 2018.
The IMF expects India's GDP growth to surge to 7.3% in FY2019 from 6.7% in FY2018.
As per the IMF update of WEO, India's economy is poised to pick up in 2019, benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expected, as inflation pressures ease.
