India's telephone subscribers base rises to 1193.72 million end November 2018

Reliance Jio adds 88.01 lakh wireless subscribers in November 2018The number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 1193.72 million end November 2018 from 1192.04 million at the end of October 2018. The urban subscription declined from 667.12 million at the end of October 2018 to 664.54 million at the end of November 2018, while the rural subscription increased from 524.91 million to 529.18 million during the same period.
The overall Tele-density in India increased from 91.17 at the end of October 2018 to 91.21 at the end of November 2018. The Urban Tele-density declined to 159.81, while Rural Tele-density increased to 59.27 end November 2018.
Wireless subscribers
Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1170.02 million at the end of October 2018 to 1171.76 million at the end of November 2018. The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 89.48 end October 2018 to 89.54 end November 2018.
As on 30 November 2018, the private access service providers held 89.99% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01%.
Out of the total wireless subscribers (1171.76 million), about 1031.28 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of November 2018. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 88.01% of the total wireless subscriber base.
During the month of November 2018, a total of 3.24 million requests were received for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). The cumulative MNP requests increased from 403.97 million end October 2018 to 407.22 million end November 2018, since the implementation of MNP.
Among the wireless service provides, Reliance Jio has added 88.01 lakh subsribers, followed by Bharti Airtel adding 1.02 lakh, BSNL 3.78 lakh in November 2018. However, the wireless subscriber base of Vodafone Idea dipped by 65.27 lakh and Tata Teleservices by 10.11 lakh in November 2018.
Wireline Subscribers
Wireline subscribers further declined to 21.96 million end November 2018 from 22.02 million end October 2018. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 85.76% and 14.24% respectively at the end of November 2018. The Overall Wireline Tele-density (%) remained same at 1.68 end November 2018.
BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, held 67.27% of the wireline market share.
Broadband subscribers
As per the reports received from 306 operators, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 496.12 million end October 2018 to 511.90 million end November 2018. Top five service providers constituted 98.56% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of November 2018. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm (271.55 million), Vodafone Idea (105.44 million), Bharti Airtel (104.74 million), BSNL (20.45 million) and Tata Tele. Group (2.32 million).
