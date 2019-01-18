e-Tourist Visa issuance rises 40% in 2018

e-Tourist Visa issuance moves up 28% in December 2018The foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) on e-Tourist Visa increased 28.2% to 308.43 thousands tourist in December 2018 from 240.56 thousands in December 2017. The FTAs on e-Tourist Visa moved up 39.6% to 2369.94 thousands in January-December 2018 compared with 1697.18 thousands in January-December 2017, while showing moderation in growth from 57% jump in 2017.
The share of FTAs on e-Tourist Visa in overalls FTAs has increased to 22.4% in 2018 from 16.9% in 2017.
The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa facilities during December 2018 were highest from UK (15.94%), followed by USA (14.68%), China (6.72%), Australia (4.84%), Canada (4.60%), Thailand (4.01%), France (3.85%), Germany (3.78%), Italy (3.41%), Russian Fed.(3.02), Malaysia (2.87%), South Africa (2.60%), Singapore (2.09%), Spain (1.39%) and New Zealand (1.37%).
The percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during December 2018 were highest from New Delhi Airport (37.6%), followed by Mumbai Airport (20.3%), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (7.7%), Chennai Airport (6.4%), Bengaluru Airport (5.8%), Kochi Airport (3.5%), Kolkata Airport (2.9%), Hyderabad Airport (2.8%), Sonauli Land Checkpost (2.0%), Gaya Airport (1.6%), Ahmedabad Airport (1.6%), Trivandrum Airport (1.4%), Amritsar Airport (1.4%), Mormugao Seaport (1.2%) and Tirchy Airport (1.0%).
