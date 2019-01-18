e-Tourist Visa issuance rises 40% in 2018

e-Tourist Visa issuance moves up 28% in December 2018

The foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) on e-Tourist Visa increased 28.2% to 308.43 thousands tourist in December 2018 from 240.56 thousands in December 2017. The FTAs on e-Tourist Visa moved up 39.6% to 2369.94 thousands in January-December 2018 compared with 1697.18 thousands in January-December 2017, while showing moderation in growth from 57% jump in 2017.

The share of FTAs on e-Tourist Visa in overalls FTAs has increased to 22.4% in 2018 from 16.9% in 2017.

The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa facilities during December 2018 were highest from UK (15.94%), followed by USA (14.68%), (6.72%), (4.84%), (4.60%), (4.01%), (3.85%), (3.78%), (3.41%), (3.02), (2.87%), (2.60%), (2.09%), (1.39%) and (1.37%).

The percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during December 2018 were highest from (37.6%), followed by (20.3%), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (7.7%), (6.4%), (5.8%), (3.5%), (2.9%), (2.8%), Sonauli Land Checkpost (2.0%), (1.6%), (1.6%), (1.4%), (1.4%), Mormugao Seaport (1.2%) and (1.0%).

