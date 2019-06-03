IMP Powers consolidated net profit declines 68.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 167.59 crore

Net profit of declined 68.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 167.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.95% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 414.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

