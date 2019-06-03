IMP Powers consolidated net profit declines 68.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 167.59 croreNet profit of IMP Powers declined 68.08% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 167.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 185.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.95% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 414.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 446.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales167.59185.17 -9 414.26446.67 -7 OPM %7.128.89 -9.269.55 - PBDT3.918.75 -55 9.5215.03 -37 PBT2.256.92 -67 2.958.38 -65 NP1.584.95 -68 2.056.02 -66
