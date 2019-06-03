York Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 75.58% to Rs 1.51 croreNet Loss of York Exports reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 75.58% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.47% to Rs 18.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.510.86 76 18.3213.83 32 OPM %5.963.49 -8.577.45 - PBDT0.080.02 300 0.990.60 65 PBT-0.16-0.10 -60 0.440.18 144 NP-0.21-0.11 -91 0.390.82 -52
