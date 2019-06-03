Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the March 2019 quarter
Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 8.98% in the March 2019 quarter
Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the March 2019 quarter
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 21.16% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 38.27% to Rs 13.55 croreNet loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.27% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.95% to Rs 45.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.559.80 38 45.4933.71 35 OPM %-24.658.47 --0.597.15 - PBDT-3.461.31 PL -0.543.17 PL PBT-4.220.51 PL -3.620.17 PL NP-4.050.30 PL -3.52-0.42 -738
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU