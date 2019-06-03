Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 7.80 crore

Net profit of rose 28.21% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.87% to Rs 6.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 22.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

7.805.6822.2219.4079.6274.8276.2874.692.982.289.027.992.952.268.947.932.001.566.405.67

