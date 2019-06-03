Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.32% to Rs 7.80 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 28.21% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.32% to Rs 7.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.87% to Rs 6.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 22.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.805.68 37 22.2219.40 15 OPM %79.6274.82 -76.2874.69 - PBDT2.982.28 31 9.027.99 13 PBT2.952.26 31 8.947.93 13 NP2.001.56 28 6.405.67 13
