India Becomes Part Of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee To Safeguard Intangible Cultural Heritage

India has been elected to the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO's 2003 Convention on the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage's Intergovernmental Committee for the 2022-2026 cycle. The elections for the Intergovernmental Committee took place during the 9th General Assembly of the 2003 Convention, which was held from July 5-7 2022, at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

India will have the chance to closely monitor the implementation of the 2003 Convention as a member of the intergovernmental committee. India aspires to mobilize the capabilities of many actors globally to effectively conserve intangible heritage in order to broaden the scope and impact of the Convention. Noting the imbalance in the inscriptions on the Convention's three lists, namely the Urgent Safeguarding List, Representative List, and the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, India shall endeavour to encourage international dialogue among the Convention's State Parties in order to better showcase the diversity and importance of living heritage.

