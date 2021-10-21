India Achieves One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India has achieved the major milestone of 'one billion' vaccinations, a latest update stated today. The country recorded a total of 18,454 new cases in the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate is currently at 98.15% - highest since March 2020. A total of 17,561 recoveries were seen in the last 24 hours, increasing total recoveries to 3,34,95,808.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.52%; lowest since March 2020. India's Active caseload stands at 1,78,831. The weekly positivity rate (1.34%) is less than 3% for last 118 days while daily positivity rate (1.48%) is less than 3% for last 52 days.

