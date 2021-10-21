Consumer Price Index For Agri Workers Eases Under 3%

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of September, 2021 increased by 1 point and 2 points to stand at 1067 and 1076 points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from Fuel & Light group and Clothing, Bedding &Footwear group to the extent of 1.93 & 1.86 points and 0.75 & 1.45 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of firewood, kerosene oil, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather shoes/chappal,plastic shoes/chappal etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 2.89% &3.16% in September, 2021compared to 3.90% & 3.97% respectively in August, 2021 and 6.25% and 6.10% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 0.50% & 0.70% in September, 2021 compared to2.13% & 2.32% respectively in August, 2021 and 7.65% &7.61% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

