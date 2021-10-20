India Has Made Tremendous Strides In Digitizing Economy And Public Services In Recent Years

-
-
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, stated in a latest speech, the government expects to be partners with the Private Sector in areas not just limited to soliciting business - business development or advocacy but even in areas of future technology development or strategic areas where it wants India to create competencies like artificial intelligence, cyber security, semiconductors etc. He further highlighted that Hon'ble PM has set some very serious ambitions in the Tech space and soon the government is going to roll out a five-year strategic perspective plan, detailing the competency and capabilities that needs to be developed for realizing these ambitions. Chandrasekhar noted that this is the time to reset ambitions and re-imagine the future in very different ways from pre-covid era. The post covid era provides very different opportunity framework that is at play today for companies in India. He further added that in the last six years the country has made tremendous strides in digitizing our economy and public services within the economy which has helped India prove to be resilient during the COVID Pandemic.
