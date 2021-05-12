India Active COVID-19 Cases Dips For Second Consecutive Day

India's total Active Caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 today. It now comprises 15.87% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases. 13 States cumulatively account for 82.51% of India's total Active Cases. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,93,82,642 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.04%. 3,55,338 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. New Recoveries outshines new daily cases for the second consecutive days. Ten states account for 71.58% of the new recoveries. On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.52 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

