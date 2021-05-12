United Nations Sees India Expanding By 7.5% In 2021, Expects Outlook To Be Highly Fragile

-
ALSO READ
Nearly 18 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs Free Of Cost By Government
India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 97.32%
Cadila Health seeks nod to start phase III clinical trials of ZyCoV-D
We Will Have To Work In A PPP Model To Ensure Vaccination Against COVID For 1.3 Billion People: Piyush Goyal
Hester Bio soars after agreement with ICAR-IVRI for two vaccines
-
The United Nations (UN) stated in a latest update that India has been particularly affected by a brutal second wave, which is overwhelming the public health system in large parts of the country. The country has expanded vaccine eligibility and is ramping up supply in every possible manner, but access to vaccines is unequal and insufficient to meet the massive demand.
Given the fluid situation, India's growth outlook in 2021 is highly fragile. The UN has raised India's growth forecast to 7.5% for calendar year 2021, a 0.2% increase from its projection in January and expects a 10.2% surge in next year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU