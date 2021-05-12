United Nations Sees India Expanding By 7.5% In 2021, Expects Outlook To Be Highly Fragile

The United Nations (UN) stated in a latest update that India has been particularly affected by a brutal second wave, which is overwhelming the public health system in large parts of the country. The country has expanded vaccine eligibility and is ramping up supply in every possible manner, but access to vaccines is unequal and insufficient to meet the massive demand.

Given the fluid situation, India's growth outlook in 2021 is highly fragile. The UN has raised India's growth forecast to 7.5% for calendar year 2021, a 0.2% increase from its projection in January and expects a 10.2% surge in next year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)