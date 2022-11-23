India amongst top 5 best performing countries on Climate Change

-
ALSO READ
Urgent Need To Address Supply Chain Disruptions Observed In Wake Of Pandemic And Geopolitical Developments: Piyush Goyal
TCS, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda in focus
Eicher Motors announces sales figures for September'22
India's G20 Presidency Will Be Inclusive, Ambitious, Decisive, And Action-Oriented
India set to be the second-fastest growing economy in the G20 in FY 2022-23: OECD
-
India has been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world, and the best among the G20 countries, based on its Climate Change performance. India jumps 2 spots higher, and is now ranked 8th as per Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023) published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany. The latest report of CCPI, released at COP 27 in November 2022, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India as 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th respectively. The first, second and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies. The ranking given by CCPI places India as the only G-20 country in the top 10 rank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU