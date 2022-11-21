MSME Ministry organizes Seminar Central Government's schemes and policies for MSME sector

-
Addressing the Seminar, Union Minister for MSME, Narayan Rane, emphasized on the fact that Manipur will emerge as the premier gateway to ASEAN because of the combined efforts of Government of India and Government of Manipur. The establishment of one of the Technology Centres of Ministry of MSME and the implementation of the scheme called Promotion of MSMEs in North Eastern Region & Sikkim under the new Guidelines will further contribute to making Manipur an important import-export hub for the NE region.
