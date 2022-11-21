India Forex Reserves Soar By USD14.72 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 14.72 billion to reach USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11, making it the steepest accretion since August 2021. However, the reserves have fallen by over USD 110 billion since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility. According to the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank, the forex kitty swelled by USD 14.72 billion to USD 544.72 billion for the week to November 11. The reserves were at USD 529.99 billion as of November 4.

