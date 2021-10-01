India And Australia Resume Negotiations On Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

India and Australia have formally launched the resumption of negotiations on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) at the 17th India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting. Both India and Australia reaffirmed commitment to conclude a CECA, including to reach an interim agreement by December 2021 to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services, and to conclude the negotiations on a full CECA by the end of 2022.

The Joint Ministerial Commission detailed the areas that will be covered by the interim agreement consistent with Article XXIV of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, including goods, services, investment, energy and resources, logistics and transport, standards, rules of origin, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures. Ministers also agreed to explore government procurement. It was agreed that there would be an exchange of offers by the end of October 2021.

