India, Bangladesh ink 7 agreements

Seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including on water resources, railways, science and technology, space technology were exchanged following the talks. This includes an MoU between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh Television on cooperation in the field of broadcasting.
Two leaders jointly unveiled Unit-I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project following bilateral and delegation level talks in Delhi. The project is being constructed under India's concessional financing scheme.
It will add 1320 MW to Bangladesh's National Grid.
In his press statement, Prime Minister Modi announced that an important agreement on water sharing from the Kushiyara River has been signed. This will benefit Southern Assam in India and Sylhet region in Bangladesh. He pointed out that there are 54 rivers that pass through the Indo-Bangladesh border, and have been linked to the livelihood of the people of both the countries for centuries.
Modi said that they also stressed on cooperation against terrorism and fundamentalism. He expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh ties will touch new heights.
Speaking to media on the occasion, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said that the main aim is to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of people.
