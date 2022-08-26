Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday (25 August), on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and on various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years. He asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

He added that security forces should strive to make the border and the LOC impregnable. Shah said once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces.

The cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also reviewed and it was stressed that investigation should be timely and effective.

The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.

He said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year. The yatra was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Government attended the meeting.

