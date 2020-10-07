India Cements adds 3% in two days

India Cements rose 2.36% to Rs 119.25, extending gains for the second session.

Shares of India Cements rose 2.97% in two trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 115.80 hit on 5 October 2020.

The cement maker's consolidated net profit slumped 71.4% to Rs 19.74 crore on 49% drop in net sales to Rs 763.46 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products. Subsidiaries and associate companies are mainly engaged in the business of sugar, power, financial services, trading, mining and transportation.

The stock has galloped 71.70% from its 52-week low of Rs 69.45 hit on 30 December 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)