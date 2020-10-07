Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GTPL Hathway Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Crest Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 October 2020.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 6.72% to Rs 25 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1656 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 104. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6566 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd lost 5.69% to Rs 23.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 441 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd shed 5.65% to Rs 51.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 212 shares in the past one month.

Crest Ventures Ltd plummeted 5.59% to Rs 84.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3487 shares in the past one month.

