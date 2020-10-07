Volumes spurt at Thyrocare Technologies Ltd counter

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 41.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2020.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 41.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.95% to Rs.1,042.95. Volumes stood at 31.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd recorded volume of 7.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.16% to Rs.62.55. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd registered volume of 38.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.73 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.13% to Rs.92.40. Volumes stood at 3.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Drugs Ltd clocked volume of 18.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.937.40. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 43291 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8752 shares. The stock rose 2.03% to Rs.2,299.70. Volumes stood at 4272 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)