India Committed To Comply With International Maritime Organization's Decision To Reduce Sulphur Content In Shipping Fuel

Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS (IC) for Shipping and MoS for Chemical and Fertilizers said that India will have a greater voice at International Maritime Organization (IMO) even as it works towards complying with the IMO 2020 regulations on limiting sulphur content of bunker fuel. Speaking at the conference on 'Fueling the Maritime Sector: IMO 2020 and Beyond' organized by FICCI, Mandaviya noted that as a stakeholder and government, India is committed to comply with the IMO's decision to reduce the sulphur content in the shipping fuel. However, we need to ascertain whether India was part of this decision making, he noted.

Mandaviya said that the Prime Minister has created a respectable image for the country in the international arena and as India is recognized world over, it is crucial that the country participates in forums like IMO and get India's voice heard. He further added that India must adopt new technologies and ensure that the maritime sector is compliant with global norms. The maritime sector provides employment to a large number of people.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)