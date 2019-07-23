More Than 5000 Projects Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore At Various Stages Of Implementation Under Smart Cities Mission

Under the Smart Cities Mission, more than 5000 projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are at various stages of implementation as on 12th July, 2019, according to a latest release from Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. Currently, over 3,500 projects worth Rs 1,35,000 crore have been tendered, over 2,800 projects worth Rs 90,000 crore have been grounded for construction and over 900 projects worth Rs 15,000 crore have been completed.

Mission Cities have successfully expedited work on key projects which include: Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) in 73 cities (operational in 16 cities); Smart Road projects in 72 cities (complete in 25); Smart Solar projects in 47 cities (complete in 15); Smart Water projects in 67 cities (complete in 24); Smart Waste Water projects in 58 cities (complete in 10) and Public Private Partnership projects in 62 cities (complete in 26 cities). The Mission is proving to be a game-changer in this regard. Not only is it directly improving citizens' quality of life, it is also contributing to transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)