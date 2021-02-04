RBI Announces Auction For Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 31000 Crores

Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on February 5, 2021. These include 3.96% GS 2022 (Rs 2000 crore), 5.15% GS 2025 (Rs 11000 crore), Rs 5.85% GS 2030 (Rs 11000 crore), 6.80% GS 2060 (Rs 7000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on February 5, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 11:00 A. M. and 11:30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

