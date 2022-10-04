India GDP growth expected to decline to 5.7% in 2022: UNCTAD

-
ALSO READ
India Projected To Surpass China As The World's Most Populous Country During 2023: UN Report
Urgent Need To Address Supply Chain Disruptions Observed In Wake Of Pandemic And Geopolitical Developments: Piyush Goyal
India-Japan hold finance dialogue in New Delhi
India Becomes Part Of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee To Safeguard Intangible Cultural Heritage
IMF Lowers India Growth Forecast For FY23 To 7.4%
-
India's economic growth is expected to decline to 5.7 per cent this year from 8.2 per cent in 2021, citing higher financing cost and weaker public expenditures, according to the forecast by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report 2022. The country's GDP will further decelerate to 4.7 per cent growth in 2023, the top UN agency projected. India experienced an expansion of 8.2 per cent in 2021, the strongest among G20 countries. As supply chain disruptions eased, rising domestic demand turned the current account surplus into a deficit, and growth decelerated, the report stated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU