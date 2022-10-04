India GDP growth expected to decline to 5.7% in 2022: UNCTAD

India's economic growth is expected to decline to 5.7 per cent this year from 8.2 per cent in 2021, citing higher financing cost and weaker public expenditures, according to the forecast by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report 2022. The country's GDP will further decelerate to 4.7 per cent growth in 2023, the top UN agency projected. India experienced an expansion of 8.2 per cent in 2021, the strongest among G20 countries. As supply chain disruptions eased, rising domestic demand turned the current account surplus into a deficit, and growth decelerated, the report stated.

