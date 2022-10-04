India's Merchandise Exports In April-September FY23 Mark Increase Of 15.54%

India's monthly value of merchandise export in September 2022 came in at USD 32.62 billion, down by 3.52% over USD 33.81 billion in September 2021. India's merchandise export in April -September 2022-23 was USD 229.05 billion with an increase of 15.54% over USD 198.25 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in September 2022 was 26.54 USD billion, registering a negative growth of only 7.25% over non-petroleum exports of USD 28.62 billion in September 2021. The value of non-petroleum exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 179.17 billion, an increase of 5.6% over USD 169.67 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in September 2022 was USD 22.9 billion, registering a negative growth of 9.78% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 25.38 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 158.68 billion, an increase of 5.53% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 150.37 billion in April -September 2021-22.

India's merchandise import in September 2022 was USD 59.35 billion, an increase of 5.44% over USD 56.29 billion in September 2021. India's merchandise imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 378.53 billion with an increase of 37.89% over USD 274.5 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 43.75 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 10.73% over non-petroleum imports of USD 39.51 billion in September 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 263.54 billion, showing an increase of 28.58% compared to non-oil imports of USD 204.97 billion in April -September 2021-22.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 36.5 billion in September 2022 with a positive growth of 16.78%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 31.26 billion in September 2021.Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -September 2022-23 was USD 222.78 billion, recording a positive growth of 34.45%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 165.7 billion in April -September 2021-22.

The trade deficit in September 2022 was USD 26.72 billion, while it was 149.47 billion USD during April -September 2022-23. The trade deficit in September 2022 was an improvement over trade deficit of USD 28.68 Billion in August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)