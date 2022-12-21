Board of Rhetan TMT approves stock split and bonus issue

-
At meeting held on 21 December 2022The Board of Rhetan TMT at its meeting held on 21 December 2022 has considered and approved the following:
Alteration in capital of the company by sub-division of one equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of the company having face value of Re 1 each.
The Board also approved increasing authorised share capital of the company from Rs 21.50 crore (2.15 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 80 crore (8 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each).
The Board approved bonus issue of equity shares of the company in ratio of 11:4.
