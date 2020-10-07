India Has Fastest-growing Renewable Energy Capacity Addition In World

India has the fastest-growing renewable energy capacity addition in the world and the power demand has been witnessing continuous growth, according to R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy. Renewables are supplementing electricity supply to a significant extent.
In addition to the vision of 450 GW installed renewables capacity by 2030, India has a plan not only for grid-connected solar and renewables, but also an ambitious vision for mobility, followed by electricity-based cooking. As a result of the government's measures to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat, already EoIs for 20 GW of module and cell manufacturing have been issued. India will continue to be the fastest and largest-growing market for investment in renewables.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU