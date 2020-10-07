India Has Fastest-growing Renewable Energy Capacity Addition In World

India has the fastest-growing renewable energy capacity addition in the world and the power demand has been witnessing continuous growth, according to R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy. Renewables are supplementing electricity supply to a significant extent.

In addition to the vision of 450 GW installed renewables capacity by 2030, India has a plan not only for grid-connected solar and renewables, but also an ambitious vision for mobility, followed by electricity-based cooking. As a result of the government's measures to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat, already EoIs for 20 GW of module and cell manufacturing have been issued. India will continue to be the fastest and largest-growing market for investment in renewables.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)