New Labour Codes To Promote Harmonious Industrial Relations And More Employment Generation

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (IC) for Labour & Employment, Govt of India said here today that the new Labour Codes will promote harmonious industrial relations, higher productivity and more employment generation. Addressing the webinar '86th Annual General Meeting of AIOE, allied body of FICCI', Gangwar said, The labour codes will establish a transparent, answerable and simple mechanism along with one registration, one license and less return filing for all the Codes.

Gangwar further stated that the government has been constantly striving to bring in the much-needed labour reforms in the country for the first time in last 73 years. In last six years many extensive consultations were held with all stakeholders including the employers, trade unions and experts before finalizing these Codes, he added. The codes these will cover over 50 crore workers from organized, unorganized sector for minimum wages and social security.

