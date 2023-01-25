JUST IN
India is growing on account of its infrastructure mission, focus on integrity, inclusive development and international outlook : Piyush Goyal

Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, highlighted that India is growing on account of its infrastructure mission, focus on integrity, inclusive development and international outlook. India has been working relentlessly to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he added. He further advocated that businesses must identify and deliberate on such important areas during the course of India's G20 to facilitate the adoption of a sustainable and a greener future. He advised businesses to work together to build a permanent agenda and focus on innovation while making new technologies affordable and available to all in order to ensure an equitable agenda for the future.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 10:49 IST

