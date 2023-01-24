IMD predicts widespread rainfall in Northwest India in next 2 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Northwest India during the next two days.

It said there is a possibility of enhanced rainfall and snowfall activity over the Western Himalaya region and rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India.

Due to western disturbance, isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad-Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and tomorrow.

Isolated very light rainfall has been predicted for Delhi on 24th and 25th January 2023.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on 24th; Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 24th & 25th January, 2023.

Light isolated rainfall/thundershower very likely over Uttar Pradesh & East Rajasthan during 24th-28th and West Rajasthan on 24th & 28th January 2023.

