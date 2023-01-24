More Than Rs. 30,000 Cr Mobilized Under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Within two-and-a-half years of the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), the scheme has mobilized more than Rs.30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of Rs.15,000 crore under AIF. With support of 3% interest subvention, credit guarantee support through CGTMSE for loan of upto Rs.2 crore and facility of convergence with other Central and State Govt.

Scheme, AIF is providing all around financial support to the farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups (JLGs) etc. and many others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.

Agriculture Infra Fund (AIF) is a financing facility launched on 8th July 2020, for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till the year 2032-33.

