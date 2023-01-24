JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Granules receives USFDA approval for Amphetamine Mixed Salts ER capsules
Business Standard

India's Active Covid Cases Stands At 1,931

Capital Market 

India saw a single-day rise of 89 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,436. 220.30 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.16 cr Second Dose and 22.57 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU