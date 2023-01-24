India's Active Covid Cases Stands At 1,931

India saw a single-day rise of 89 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 1,931, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.06 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,436. 220.30 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.16 cr Second Dose and 22.57 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

