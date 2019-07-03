India must enhance its value proposition and build a supportive infrastructure to double the foreign tourist arrivals: FICCI

India must enhance its value proposition and build a supportive infrastructure to double the foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) in the country, which remains at a low of 10 million despite significant improvement in travel and tourism competitiveness, as per a FICCI Knowledge Paper. FICCI knowledge paper 'Indian Tourism Infrastructure: Investment Opportunities & Challenges', released yesterday at the '5th Tourism Investors Meet 2019' organized by FICCI, highlighted that the country needs to develop physical and digital infrastructure and have progressive legislation, apart from building demand among tourists.

India must enhance its "value proposition and foster a conducive environment" to welcome 20 million foreign tourists by 2023, said the knowledge paper, adding that the country needs to foster a tourist friendly environment and brand the country as a "must-discover" destination, highlighted the knowledge paper.

As India develops its value proposition for each of its niche tourism markets, it should consider four key areas, namely, the location of the stay, the activities at the destination, the ability to arrive to and commute within the destination, as well as the ease of interaction with the service provider," it said. India has tremendously improved its travel and tourism competitiveness in recent years, rising from 65th position in 2013 to 40th position in The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index Report 2017. It is estimated that 20 million FTA will add $20 billion to the foreign exchange earnings and create about one million new jobs.

Considering the need for private participation in building the required infrastructure to cater to the increasing number of tourists, both domestic and international, FICCI along with state-run international tourism campaign 'Incredible India' organized the two-day tourism investors meet.

