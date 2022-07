India poised for $30 trillion economy in next 30 years Says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India has asserted that India should be aspiring for much faster and much deeper growth. Even at 8 per cent growth in our GDP over the next 30 years, India may be well beyond $30 trillion economy.

Women power will play an important role in this and there is always space for them on the high table, he added. Addressing the FICCI FLO session 'Invest in Her: Women Entrepreneurship, Trade and Commerce', Goyal added that we will never be able to achieve an inclusive growth unless women are given importance. Goyal also stressed on more women representation in businesses as directors, owners based on merit and not just reservations.

