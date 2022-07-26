India's Indermit Gill appointed Chief Economist of World Bank

World Bank has appointed Indian national Indermit Gill as its Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Development Economics.

Gill will succeed American economist Carmen Reinhart in the role and his appointment will be effective 1 September 2022.

Gill is currently Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions, where he led work on macroeconomics, debt, trade, poverty, and governance. Between 2016 and 2021, he was a professor of public policy at Duke University and non-resident senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

Gill has also taught at Georgetown University and the University of Chicago. A student of Nobel Laureates Gary Becker and Robert E.

Lucas Jr., Gill holds a Ph. D. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Announcing his appointment, World Bank President David Malpass said, Gill brings to this role a combination of leadership, invaluable expertise and practical experience working with country governments on macroeconomic imbalances, growth, poverty, institutions, conflict, and climate change. Indermit is widely respected for his intellectual contributions to development economics".

Gill will be only the second Indian to serve as chief economist at the international financial institution after Kaushik Basu, who was Chief Economist of the World Bank from 2012 to 2016.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)