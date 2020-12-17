India Records Sustained Very High COVID-19 Recovery Rate With Rapidly Declining Active Cases: Health Ministry

-
-
India has sustained a very high Recovery Rate along with rapidly declining Active Cases and low mortality rate. Recoveries outnumbering new cases on a daily basis have ensured a high recovery rate among patients. The total recovered cases are nearing 95 lakh(94, 89,740). The Recovery Rate has improved to 95.31% today. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is also increasing consistently and presently stands at 91,67,374.
The rising recoveries have also led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload. It has ensured that India's present active caseload of 3,22,366 consists of just 3.24%of India's Total Positive Cases. India's recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world. While the global figure for Recovery Rate is 70.27%, India is recording 95.31%. USA, Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates.
India has registered 33,291new recoveries in the last 24 hours. 75.63% of these new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs. With 5,728 persons recovering from COVID, Kerala has recorded maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered another 3,887daily recoveries while West Bengal registered 2,767 new recoveries. India has registered a steady decline in the number of daily Deaths. The case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45%and is consistently decreasing. India's Fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world.
